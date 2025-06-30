How The Big Bang Theory Came Up With Howard Wolowitz's Unique Fashion Sense

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you think about Howard Wolowitz, the character made famous by Simon Helberg on the blockbuster CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," you probably think about his super-tight turtlenecks, unique bowl-shaped haircut, big flashy belt buckles, and tight pants. According to Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Helberg and the show's costume designer Mary Quigley worked extremely hard to create Howard's unforgettable look, which did evolve over time ... even if they encountered some strange technical issues at the start.

"Howard's look was so bold that by the time I stepped out onstage wearing that outfit, I knew who this guy was," Helberg recalled to Radloff before telling her that there were some amazing wardrobe malfunctions initially. "I think there were a couple pairs of jeans that I needed assistance with because they were so tight, particularly around the calf," he said. "There was some buttering up of the thighs to get the pants off." Heberg explained that in the pilot, Quigley had to make a unitard turtleneck because the clothes he wore were so small that he thought the turtleneck was probably for a six-year-old. Understandably, it didn't stay tucked into his pants. "She had to sew on a diaper with snaps that would basically hold it in place and prevent it from coming undone," he said.

Understandably, Helberg was a little worried about this intense process at first, but once he and Quigley figured it out, it was smooth sailing. "I thought if the show picked up, this is going to be a long go. But eventually we found some turtlenecks from the long and tall kids department and we could tuck them in," the actor revealed. "And then to get all those sharp belt buckles so close to so many vulernable parts, plus the tight pants, and the pin on my turtleneck that would jam into my neck ... I was always trying to get used to being smothered by my own wardrobe. But it was also negative twenty degrees in the studio when we would shoot, so it kind of went a long way."