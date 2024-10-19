The Big Bang Theory Wanted To Cast A Legenday Musician As Howard Wolowitz's Father

In the season 6 episode "The Closet Reconfiguration," Howard and his wife Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) find a letter from his long-lost dad while they're cleaning out a huge junk pile in their closet — but understandably, Howard is a little worried about what he'll discover if he reads it. As a solution, his friends come up with something incredibly sweet: they all present a different version of what the letter could say without revealing which one is true, if any of them are.

While discussing this particular episode and scene in Jessica Radloff's book, executive producer Steve Molaro said that it was the result of the fact that Chuck Lorre bristled at the idea of introducing a long-lost Mr. Wolowitz: "There were a number of times we talked about it in the room or came up with stories that would involve that, but it got to the point where Chuck just didn't want to do it." As for Simon Helberg, he said he was actually sort of bummed that it never happened.

"If I'm going to be brutally honest, I was disappointed that we didn't meet Howard's dad," Helberg admitted. "I felt like in some ways it was a missed opportunity to not have him only because they had painted this really intricate picture of that relationship, and sort of forged this road that was either going to lead to it or just be a dead end, I guess. I wanted to know, and since the writers came up with some of the most brilliant and clever ways to tell these stories, I felt creatively it would have been earned because when the writers really did go for those nuanced, layered storylines, they knocked it out of the park."

"The Big Bang Theory" is streaming on Max now, but to be clear, nobody plays Howard's dad — especially Ringo Starr.