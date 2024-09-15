The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Has One Big Regret About Her Time As Penny

In the season 8 premiere of "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco's character Penny debuted a shocking haircut ... and apparently, the actor sort of regretted it in the first place.

For the previous seven seasons, Penny was known for her flowing blonde locks — and as Cuoco revealed in Jessica Radloff's oral history "'The Big Bang Theory:' The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" (via Us Weekly), she didn't necessarily tell anyone about the big chop. I"I just f**king cut my hair off and didn't tell anyone," Cuoco said. "I did it for an independent film called 'Burning Bodhi,' and basically showed up to our 'Big Bang' wrap party with short hair."

Not only did Cuoco need to cut her hair for "Burning Bodhi," a 2015 film that co-starred Sasha Pieterse ("Pretty Little Liars") and Meghann Fahy ("The White Lotus), but she was also hoping to save herself some time in makeup before long days on the CBS sitcom.

"I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team," Cuoco explained. "And then in my attempt to spend less time on my hair, that decision bit me in the ass and it took way longer to do my short hair. I was like, 'This is the worst decision! What was I thinking?!' I thought I was cutting off all this time, because I hated going in and getting ready. That's why I was wearing my hair up so much in season six and seven. So, then I cut it and it ended up being more work because it wasn't easy to style."