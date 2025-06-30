The Marvel Role That Keanu Reeves Turned Down

It has been over 17 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially launched with "Iron Man." Although superhero films were already gaining more prominence within the mainstream throughout the early to mid-2000s — thanks to the success of "X-Men," "Spider-Man," and "Batman Begins," among others — the summer of 2008 was where the genre solidified itself as a definitive aspect of our popular culture. The one-two punch of "Iron Man" and "The Dark Knight" was an inflection point in superhero cinema, further legitimizing it to critics and audiences alike, much of which can be attributed to the fact that Robert Downey Jr. and Christian Bale headlined both films. Both were well-respected actors in the industry, who took what many have dismissed as "kids' stuff" and brought them to life with full dimension.

Although the trajectory of both Marvel Studios and DC Films (which has since become DC Studios) in the following years went into completely different directions, the critical and commercial success of both "Iron Man" and "The Dark Knight" has enticed some of Hollywood's biggest stars to jump on the superhero bandwagon. The groundbreaking success of the MCU, in particular, has attracted an ever-growing list of A-listers. But to this day, there is at least one major action movie star that Kevin Feige has yet to get to join the MCU. Given the film and role he was offered, perhaps it was for the best.