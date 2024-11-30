Why Jude Law Likely Won't Work With Marvel Again

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Captain Marvel" was, kind of by necessity, a prequel. The sci-fi actioner was released on the heels of "Avengers: Infinity War," a film that had wiped out half of the MCU and set the stage for the Infinity Saga's climax with "Avengers: Endgame," a movie that would come out after "Captain Marvel." As such, it was an appropriate moment to go back in time.

"Captain Marvel" follows the titular hero (Brie Larson), a super-powered human with a fractured memory who's been trained to function as a high-octane agent of the imperialistic Kree Empire on Hala, a distant planet and the Kree's capital world. The machinations of the plot eventually bring her to Earth in 1995. There, she learns about her human past after joining forces with Nick Fury, then only a lower-ranked employee of S.H.I.E.L.D. played by a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson. On Hala, Larson's superhero was known as simply "Vers," but her full name is actually Carol Danvers. This journey of self-discovery ultimately leads to Carol rejecting the Kree's attempts to use her and becoming a freelance warrior for righteousness.

Carol's superior officer back on Hala was the arrogant and tough Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), a Kree commander with yellow eyes and a temper. Yon-Rogg is a bit of a frustrating character; he is set up as an overbearing and even condescending presence in Carol's life, only to end up being absent for most of the movie. Indeed, it's later revealed that Yon-Rogg is merely one of several antagonists in the film, and that Carol — once she transforms into Captain Marvel — is really facing off against a malevolent Kree A.I. called the Supreme Intelligence (personified by Annette Bening in VR sequences).

Captain Marvel eventually bests Yon-Rogg in a one-on-one showdown at the end of the film, declaring that she has nothing to prove to him. Nevertheless, this conflict isn't a major part of the movie and Yon-Rogg ends up being kind of a generic side character, with Law only serving to juice up the film's overall star power.

Law, as it turns out, was also frustrated with Yon-Rogg. Speaking to GQ, he said that he wished he had been allowed to play up the character more, but was denied. As such, he likely won't come back for any additional MCU movies.