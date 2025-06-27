Gi-Hun's Fate In The Squid Game Season 3 Finale Explained (Does He Die?)
This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3, episode 6, "Humans Are..."
"Squid Game" has ended with season 3, but the franchise will keep on keeping on for the foreseeable future. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has ideas for a spin-off while David Fincher is already working on a new "Squid Game" show, so there are plenty more pastel-colored deaths and unnerving playground games on the horizon. Before we get to that, though, there's one important matter to settle.
The show has always revolved around two things: the game itself and Seong Gi-hun's (Lee Jun-jae) attempts to survive and potentially overthrow it. Variations of the game are obviously destined to endure as long as it makes Netflix a profit, but how does Gi-hun fare in his task? Does he manage to survive the series finale to continue raging against the machine in the future?
Unfortunately, no, Gi-hun does not survive. Though the one-time winner is once again one of the two last contestants in the game's final event, his Sky Squid Game ends with a dramatic plunge to his death as the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and the VIPs observe.
After three seasons, Gi-hun finally falls
On the final pillar of the Sky Squid Game, only Gi-hun, Jun-hee's (Jo Yu-ri) baby, and the baby's father Myung-gi (Im Si-wan) remain. All three are active players, and one must die for the game to end.
Gi-hun's priority is to protect the baby, so he's quick to offer his own life. However, Myung-gi has survived this far by being wily and finds it impossible to believe that Gi-hun would sacrifice himself like that. Things soon escalate into a major fight between the two adult players, which ends up with both of them hanging for dear life on the side of a pillar. Myung-gi gets the raw deal here, as he's holding onto Gi-hun's jacket, which rips and the younger contestant plunges to his doom. Just like that, Gi-hun has won the game and saved the baby ... or would have, if it wasn't for the fact that they haven't pushed the button that starts the round yet. This gives him only one option: He begins the round and sacrifices himself.
Gi-hun's final words are a version of his "I'm not a horse" speech from "One Lucky Day," the season 1 finale. "We are not horses," Gi-hun begins. "We are humans, and humans are ..." He stops, as if running out of words. Instead of finishing the speech, he allows himself to fall off the pillar, plunging backwards into the waiting abyss. While viewers may be tempted to think that the long-suffering protagonist is tricking the organization with some sort of last-minute ploy to get his hands on the Front Man and the VIPs, that's not what happens at all. Gi-hun's death is very real, and the show later confirms this by cutting to his dead body, lifeless eyes looking up.
A big final showdown was never in the cards for Squid Game
Over and over again, "Squid Game" makes it clear that there are no winners in the show's shadowy world. Even the two previous game winners, Gi-hun and the Front Man, are joyless shells who devote themselves to single-minded missions: The former wants to believe in humanity and bring down the game, while the Front Man has accepted his place as a disposable cog in the machine and embraced the inherent nihilism at the heart of the game.
Because this is far from a traditional situation with clear-cut good guys and bad guys (apart from the game-funding VIPs, who suck but are essentially untouchable), it's fitting that the show never attempted a traditional confrontation between Gi-hun and the people behind the game. You can't tear an organization like this down with classic fisticuffs and shoot-outs, much as Gi-hun has been stockpiling weapons for the opportunity. Fortunately, the way things play out for the character might just work out even better.
By allowing a helpless baby to become the winner, Gi-hun breaks the "only the most opportunistic will survive" ethos of Squid Game, thus proving to the nihilistic Front Man that there's still good in humanity and effectively winning their lengthy philosophical battle. Interestingly, the Front Man later visits Los Angeles to make sure that Gi-hun's family is provided for, which is precisely what Gi-hun did for the dead "Squid Game" season 1 finalists' loved ones. Potential future spin-offs may reveal if this is a sign of Gi-hun's message finally getting through to the Front Man ... and if it leads to the game organizer's face turn one day, Gi-hun's death might just have a bigger impact than he could have ever hoped for.
"Squid Game" is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.