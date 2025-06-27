Gi-Hun's Fate In The Squid Game Season 3 Finale Explained (Does He Die?)

On the final pillar of the Sky Squid Game, only Gi-hun, Jun-hee's (Jo Yu-ri) baby, and the baby's father Myung-gi (Im Si-wan) remain. All three are active players, and one must die for the game to end.

Gi-hun's priority is to protect the baby, so he's quick to offer his own life. However, Myung-gi has survived this far by being wily and finds it impossible to believe that Gi-hun would sacrifice himself like that. Things soon escalate into a major fight between the two adult players, which ends up with both of them hanging for dear life on the side of a pillar. Myung-gi gets the raw deal here, as he's holding onto Gi-hun's jacket, which rips and the younger contestant plunges to his doom. Just like that, Gi-hun has won the game and saved the baby ... or would have, if it wasn't for the fact that they haven't pushed the button that starts the round yet. This gives him only one option: He begins the round and sacrifices himself.

Gi-hun's final words are a version of his "I'm not a horse" speech from "One Lucky Day," the season 1 finale. "We are not horses," Gi-hun begins. "We are humans, and humans are ..." He stops, as if running out of words. Instead of finishing the speech, he allows himself to fall off the pillar, plunging backwards into the waiting abyss. While viewers may be tempted to think that the long-suffering protagonist is tricking the organization with some sort of last-minute ploy to get his hands on the Front Man and the VIPs, that's not what happens at all. Gi-hun's death is very real, and the show later confirms this by cutting to his dead body, lifeless eyes looking up.