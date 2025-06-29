M3GAN 2.0's Best Running Gag Pays Homage To One Of The Goofiest Action Actors Ever

This article contains spoilers for "M3GAN 2.0."

"M3GAN" is a film about the nuances and pitfalls of parenting, wherein a technology guru, Gemma (Allison Williams), creates an artificially intelligent doll, M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis), to essentially take over parenting duties of her orphaned niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). In true HAL 9000 meets Chucky fashion, it doesn't go well, as M3GAN becomes self-aware and goes to murderous lengths to try and complete her objective. This month's sequel, "M3GAN 2.0" (read our review here), sees the titular robot begin to grow and evolve past her initial programming, an evolution that's a metaphor for any developing child as well as one that's in tandem with M3GAN's "sister," Cady. Like any young person, Cady is hungry for role models beyond her own family unit, and given her developmental history, it wouldn't be a surprise if she chose one that was a little ... strange.

Enter Steven Seagal. The Lansing, Michigan-born martial artist found his way to becoming an action movie star during the genre boom of the '80s and '90s, working his way up from a fight coordinator thanks to his impressive physical skills. While his acting talents were never extraordinary, Seagal's naturally intense presence helped him craft a screen persona, one which served him well in movies like "Hard to Kill," "Marked for Death," and "Out for Justice." His collaboration with director Andrew Davis resulted in arguably his two best films, "Above the Law" and "Under Siege." Yet all of these successes occurred in the early '90s, and by the end of that decade, Seagal's star fell considerably, thanks in large part to his continued bad attitude and behavior that gained him a reputation. It takes a lot to be considered the worst "Saturday Night Live" host of all time, not just by this very website but by "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels himself!

So, while Cady's hero worship of the goofy Seagal in "M3GAN 2.0" is largely played for laughs as a running gag, it ends up having a pretty great punchline, one that resonates with Cady's character as well as with the movie's themes.