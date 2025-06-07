The 12 Worst Saturday Night Live Guest Hosts Of All Time, Ranked

"Saturday Night Live" is a comedic institution. It's a place where up-and-coming comedic actors hone their skills, and the show has launched numerous careers from Bill Murray to Eddie Murphy, from Adam Sandler to Tina Fey. But the cast is only part of the equation, as episodes are written around the guest host. This celebrity is the glue holding everything together, and it allows audiences a chance to see another side of these famous faces.

The best "Saturday Night Live" guest hosts come from a variety of backgrounds. John Mulaney is always a treat to see, but it makes sense he'd be a good host considering he used to write for "SNL." Others, like Christopher Walken, are known more their dramatic acting but get to show off their sillier sides on the variety series. While some people seem destined to be great at sketch comedy, others should've stayed far away from "SNL."

We're not just talking about people who flub a line or two. Over the show's 50-year history, some people appear completely out of their depth, either not understanding or not bothering to realize the importance of being part of an ensemble. These are the worst "Saturday Night Live" guest hosts of all time, so get ready to remember a lot of cringey monologues and sketches.