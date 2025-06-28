Squid Game Season 3 Episode 2 Finally Kills The Show's Most Annoying Character
"Squid Game" features a host of great characters who don't deserve to die. After all, Netflix's international super hit is essentially about down-on-their-luck people who are so desperate to make ends meet that they've ended up in some terrible situations, making most of them easy to sympathize with. On the flip side, the show also features some characters who are either so annoying or villainous that they're unbearable — and season 3 episode 2 kills off one of the worst offenders.
The character in question is none other than Seon-nyeo (Chae Kook-hee), aka Player 044, who infuriated many viewers from the moment she debuted in "Squid Game" season 2. The self-proclaimed shaman is a bona fide nuisance who leeches off the abilities of other players, displays cult leader-like tendencies, and loses her mind if things don't go her way. Not only that, but she uses her shaman abilities to curse other players, which really emphasizes how cruel and selfish she is at heart. Whether Seon-nyeo actually has the power to curse people is up for debate, but she believes that she does, and the fact she's willing to use her abilities to cause harm to others speaks volumes about her character.
Fortunately for the other Squid Game participants, Seon-nyeo is no longer around to conjure up more curses and headaches for them, as season 3 episode 2 definitively kills her off. With that in mind, let's find out how she bites the dust in the latest installment of the South Korean thriller series.
How does Seon-nyeo die in Squid Game season 3?
"Squid Game" season 3, episode 2 sees Seon-nyeo acting like her usual unpleasant self: communicating with the gods and dragging down her followers any time they speak to her. What's more, she actually leads her small posse of Blue Team cult members toward their deaths at the hands of the Red Team, despite having the chance to warn them about their plight. Instead, Seon-nyeo just flees the scene and saves her own skin, without showing a single ounce of concern or compassion for anyone else. This ultimately proves to be her downfall, as she learns she can't open the exit door alone.
Seon-nyeo's final moments occur during a heated exchange with Park Min-su (Lee David), who desperately pleads with her to help him find Se-mi (Won Ji-an). She responds by telling Player 125 that he deserves to die for riding the coattails of other participants, which is enough to push him over the edge and stick a blade in her. What's more, the scene proves that Seon-nyeo isn't a shaman, as the voices she hears in her head don't lead her to safety. Talk about a cruel twist of fate, right?
While she arguably had it coming, her death means that "Squid Game" has lost one of its most fascinating antagonists. Seon-nyeo is rotten to the core, sure, but that's what made her interesting as a dramatic storytelling device. Still, her final speech inspired a rather timid player to stand up for himself, and that counts for something. Maybe she wasn't so bad after all.
"Squid Game" season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.