Squid Game Season 3 Episode 2 Finally Kills The Show's Most Annoying Character

"Squid Game" features a host of great characters who don't deserve to die. After all, Netflix's international super hit is essentially about down-on-their-luck people who are so desperate to make ends meet that they've ended up in some terrible situations, making most of them easy to sympathize with. On the flip side, the show also features some characters who are either so annoying or villainous that they're unbearable — and season 3 episode 2 kills off one of the worst offenders.

The character in question is none other than Seon-nyeo (Chae Kook-hee), aka Player 044, who infuriated many viewers from the moment she debuted in "Squid Game" season 2. The self-proclaimed shaman is a bona fide nuisance who leeches off the abilities of other players, displays cult leader-like tendencies, and loses her mind if things don't go her way. Not only that, but she uses her shaman abilities to curse other players, which really emphasizes how cruel and selfish she is at heart. Whether Seon-nyeo actually has the power to curse people is up for debate, but she believes that she does, and the fact she's willing to use her abilities to cause harm to others speaks volumes about her character.

Fortunately for the other Squid Game participants, Seon-nyeo is no longer around to conjure up more curses and headaches for them, as season 3 episode 2 definitively kills her off. With that in mind, let's find out how she bites the dust in the latest installment of the South Korean thriller series.