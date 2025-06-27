Squid Game Season 3's Opening Scene Reveals The Fate Of Player 246

This post contains spoilers for "Squid Game."

"Squid Game" season 2 ends on an egregious cliffhanger. Just when we think Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will succeed in overthrowing the game makers, we're hit with a string of deaths that are bound to haunt him forever. Among them is his dear friend and former gambling buddy, Jung-bae/Player 390 (Lee Seo-hwan), but we also see the guards gun down several players who backed up Gi-hun's decision to revolt. Gyeong-seok/Player 246 (Lee Jin-uk) is also shot by an unseen guard, even though he pleads for his sick daughter back home and begs to be spared. While this death seems definitive at face value, budding theories about the final season suggested that Player 246 is alive, as his body is not seen at any point by the end of the second season. Well, these theories are correct.

Given how "Squid Game" unabashedly lingers on violent deaths to drive the cruelty of the games home, it is odd that the camera shifts away from Player 246 the moment we hear the gunshot. The first episode of season 3 reveals that he was indeed shot, but the wound is deliberately non-fatal, and No-eul/Guard 011 asks him to play dead if he wants to survive. In case you don't remember, Guard 011 is a North Korean defector who had to leave behind her child for reasons unexplained, and she is shown to display empathy for Player 246's sick daughter even before he enters the games. Throughout season 2, 011 is at odds with the guards who run the side hustle of harvesting organs from barely-alive participants, which she seems to be vehemently against from a moral standpoint.

In the "Squid Game" season 3 opening scene, Guard 011 makes a dangerous gamble: she pretends to be on board with the organ harvesting scheme, as she knows that they'll be operating on Player 246 (who is feigning unconsciousness, just like she asked him to). Just as they are about to operate on Player 246, Guard 011 kills everyone in the room except the doctor, who is forced at gunpoint to save Gyeong-seok's life.