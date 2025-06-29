How Many Times Did Daniel Jackson Die In Stargate?

Throughout "Stargate SG-1," Daniel Jackson developed a reputation for dying and being resurrected, to the extent that he passed away a total of four times in 10 seasons. It was fitting, seeing as the character had gone through that exact experience in the movie on which the show was based, dying to protect Jack O'Neill before he's brought back to life by Ra. Jackson would go on to die and return from the grave multiple times in "SG-1," to the extent that it became somewhat of a joke among fans and even the show's writers.

Throughout "Stargate SG-1," Daniel Jackson dies four times (that aren't reversed due to time travel). The first time comes in the season 1 episode "The Nox," wherein he perishes alongside his fellow squad members only to be resurrected. This happens again in the season 4 episode "2010," which depicts an alternate future in which the SG-1 members sacrifice their lives to warn their former selves about a grave threat to Earth. Prior to that, however, Jackson took the opportunity to almost die in season 2, episode 1, "The Serpent's Lair," in which he was shot with a Jaffa staff weapon before using a Goa'uld sarcophagus to restore his health — technology he used again in the season 2 episode "Need."

His next actual death took place in the season 4 episode "The Light," where he became addicted to a certain form of light and flat-lined while undergoing treatment for his addiction. Thankfully, he was quickly brought back by his teammates, but he wouldn't last that long after this relatively quick demise and rescue. His death in season 5 of "SG-1" is the most significant, as it was all prompted by Michael Shanks wanting to leave the series. The actor had creative disagreements with the writers and so departed the show, leading to a storyline in which Jackson dies of radiation poisoning in the season 5 episode "Meridian." He then ascends to a higher plane of existence, where he exists for a time, leading to several guest appearances by Shanks in season 6 of "SG-1," before he's brought back to life in season 7's "Fallen (part 1)."

However, this wouldn't be the last time Jackson passed away. His final official death came in the season 8 episode "Reckoning," in which he's killed by RepliCarter, a clone of Samantha Carter. Once again, Jackson would be resurrected, returning to his mortal body in the very next episode, entitled "Threads."