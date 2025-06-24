28 Years Later Reveals Why An Elden Ring Movie Could Actually Work

Garland, as a writer, finally reunited with director Danny Boyle for "28 Years Later," a gruesome and surprisingly emotional horror movie that brings the pair back to the non-zombie post-apocalyptic universe they introduced in 2002's "28 Days Later." The latter, of course, is the film that revolutionized the zombie genre by introducing fast zombies that are actually people infected with a virus, as opposed to literal reanimated corpses. And while Boyle is not directing "Elden Ring," it's easy to see how the elements that make "28 Years Later" work can be applied to the post-apocalypse of "Elden Ring."

Yes, post-apocalypse. As fantastical as the game's setting is (with its enormous creatures, elaborate set designs, impossible locations, colossal monuments, and a giant tree that can be apparently seen from everywhere), "Elden Ring" is very much a post-apocalyptic story. Part of the uniqueness of the game's universe is that it's a world in crisis in the wake of a great calamity, but it's not yet past the point of total collapse. Instead, there is plenty of life, it's just desperately fighting for survival, with everyone you encounter either miserable or having turned feral and violent. Much like in "28 Years Later," there are communities and lifeforms to be found; there's just nothing resembling normalcy, and everything that was once considered great is in ruins.

"28 Years Later" weaponizes this backdrop, which is far removed from the empty but still otherwise intact London streets and monuments glimpsed in "28 Days Later." Instead, by picking up with the story nearly three decades later, the film introduces a landscape that is practically unrecognizable. What little we see of the U.K. of old is either in ruins, covered in vegetation, or severely decayed. Amidst the vast terrains, empty fields, and forests lie an old cabin, an angel statue no one remembers the true purpose of, and even a temple of bones with a massive tower of skulls.

An "Elden Ring" movie should similarly take place in an environment full of things that were once beautiful and terrifying but have fallen into disrepair, be they lavish castles or gigantic fortresses. Indeed, the scene in "28 Years Later" where the character Spike (Alfie Williams) and his mother Isla (Jodie Comer) walk across a field before coming across the ruins of a church feels like it was lifted straight out of Hidetaka Miyazaki's epic game.