How Cobra Kai's Creators Wanted Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce To Return

"On her end, it was very respectful, but we never got that opportunity to sit down and pour our heart out the way that we typically do when we bring back characters from the legacy," Heald continued. "She was just in a place where she wasn't looking to do that. She had babies. I think she was in production on something at the time, and it was a respectful pass on even the idea of a meeting. She didn't want us to go through the trouble of flying out to her and putting our heart on the sleeve because it just wasn't something she was ready to do at that moment."

Indeed, we had already written about the showrunners' attempts at contacting Hilary Swank, and never getting an answer. It's particularly unfortunate because "The Next Karate Kid" is much better than its reputation would have you believe. It's got a different kind of protagonist than Daniel, a thematic continuation to "The Karate Kid Part III" in Julie, who is angsty and frustrated, and offers Miyagi the chance to teach her how to learn balance in a different way than he did Daniel-san. Sure, the movie wasn't spectacular, but if anyone could find a way to make the character of Julie even better and to redeem her film, it would be Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Then again, if there is one thing audiences have learned about "Cobra Kai," it is to never stop believing. As Heald told EW, "For us, it was a little disappointing because we like getting everybody, but at the same time, we didn't sacrifice any huge story that we had fully developed. It's more fruit on the vine for if we can revisit this universe going forward."

Indeed, you never know what could happen. The team is definitely interested in doing more with the franchise and has talked about their ideas for a spin-off series. Perhaps this is the key to the sequel to "Karate Kid: Legends," bringing in Daniel and Julie as the legacy of Miyagi, teaming up with Jackie Chan.