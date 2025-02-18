Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Finally Delivers The Karate Kid Reference It's Been Missing

The past 15 years or so have been dominated by legacy sequels, movies that bring back beloved franchises with stories that land somewhere between a reboot, a sequel, and a remake. Out of the bunch, "Cobra Kai" is one of the best ones. From the moment the first season premiered on the defunct YouTube Red platform, "Cobra Kai" has managed to excel at being not only a continuation of Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) story on top of a reboot following a new generation of kids but also a rather good pseudo-remake of the original "Karate Kid" movies.

After all, the story of Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) heavily echoed that of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the first film, but with a twist. Like Daniel, Miguel is a new kid in town who learns karate to defend himself from bullies and gain self-confidence, enters a tournament, and uses a crane kick to win the hearts of everyone (and a trophy). The difference is Miguel wins the tournament as part of Cobra Kai rather than Miyagi-Do.

Since then, "Cobra Kai" has referenced virtually every main character, event, iconic moment, and even meme from not just the first film but the entire original trilogy. The now-Netflix series has brought back characters as memorable as John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and as small as Dennis De Guzman (William Christopher Ford) from "The Karate Kid Part III" and Yuna the Bell Ringer (Traci Toguchi)from "The Karate Kid Part II."

Throughout the six seasons of the show, there was one huge reference that "Cobra Kai" somehow avoided. Despite paying homage to the soundtrack of the 1984 original movie by, for example, by having Carrie Underwood cover "It's the Moment of Truth" in season 4 or naming an episode after the "Part II" song "Glory of Love," "Cobra Kai" never touched the most iconic song of the original movie: Joe Esposito's "You're the Best" (written by Bill Conti and lyrics by Allee Willis).

It's the centerpiece of "The Karate Kid," and it's the song that plays during a montage showing Daniel's progress advancing through the All Valley Karate Tournament. It is a fantastic song that the showrunners of "Cobra Kai" have alluded to and talked about for years. In the very last episode of the show, at the moment of truth, that song finally came back around, and it couldn't have been more perfect.