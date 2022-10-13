The Hilariously Bad Karate Kid And Rocky Crossover We Never Got To See

There's a certain satisfaction that comes from movie crossovers that can't be achieved from any other means. It's the same part of a person's mind that fuels the classic "who would win in a fight" playground arguments, where kids argue whether Superman or Goku would win in a fight with the same fervor as members of a congressional body debating laws. From the classics like "Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man" and "Alien vs. Predator" to the recent "Godzilla vs. Kong," it's a medium that scratches an itch in a very primal part of our brains.

One movie that most people rightly don't usually consider for a crossover is "The Karate Kid." A teenager who learns karate from a handyman isn't going to measure up combat-wise to most other movie characters. It also just doesn't feel necessary, especially with the spin-off series "Cobra Kai" being such a success right now.

Despite this, the idea of a "Karate Kid" crossover was briefly considered, according to Ralph Macchio's memoir. According to Macchio, a screenwriter enthusiastically pitched the idea to him and some studio executives. The crossover matchup? The son of Ralph Macchio's Daniel versus the son of none other than Rocky Balboa himself.