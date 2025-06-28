Samuel L. Jackson Had An Early Role In An Overlooked Horror Sequel

Samuel L. Jackson is not just one of the most prolific actors around, but he's also one of the most beloved. Before Dwayne Johnson tried to turn himself into "franchise viagra," Jackson was actually helping build properties from the ground up, being a part of so many that he's become the highest-grossing actor of all time. His cameo as Nick Fury in "Iron Man" helped set the Marvel Cinematic Universe's decade-long pop cultural domination in motion, and it was all because Marvel Comics used his face without permission. Of course, Jackson is more than a mere blockbuster machine, having also starred in many acclaimed lower-budget, director-driven films (ranging from "Pulp Fiction" to "Do the Right Thing").

Part of Jackson's appeal is that he shows up everywhere. He's a working actor unafraid to offset his big-budget turns and prestige roles with fun popcorn movies like "Snakes on a Plane" or the "xXx" films — not to mention his love of anime. (He's the voice of Afro Samurai.) Above all else, Jackson is man who loves movies and also loves campaigns for silly "what ifs" as much as fans do, like when he insists Mace Windu survived his fall from a sky-scraping building in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" and tells anyone at Lucasfilm who will listen to him.

This is to say, it's never that surprising to find out that Jackson was in a movie. Really, if something was filmed with a camera, has a director, and can actually be considered a film, chances are he acted in it. Even earlier in his career, Jackson managed to pop up in one of the most overlooked horror sequels around: "The Exorcist III."