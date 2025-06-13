The Exorcist Spawned A Bizarre Horror Tourist Attraction During A War

William Friedkin's horror classic "The Exorcist," based on the novel by William Peter Blatty, opens in the deserts of northern Iraq, where the elderly Father Merrin (Max Von Sydow) finds a mysterious, demonic sculpture. The statue depicts an animal-headed creature with angel-like wings, and a serpent between its legs. The statue is very concerning. Merrin knows that this demonic discovery will spell out evil somewhere in the world. Merrin will remain absent for the bulk of "The Exorcist," only called in to help when his vision comes true. In Washington, DC, a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair) has become bodily possessed by a demon claiming to be the Devil himself. The elderly priest will have to team up with Father Karras (Jason Miller) to remove the demon from the girl's body.

Of course, relating details of "The Exorcist" seems like a churlish exercise, as it's one of the most popular horror movies of all time. The film spawned two sequels, a pair of warring prequels (read their story here) and a late-stage reboot. Another reboot is in the works. Additionally, "The Exorcist" remains one of the single most-imitated films of all time, its iconography reused shamelessly by multiple generations of filmmakers. To this day, any child who is possessed by a demon must be strapped to a bed and growl in pain as a priest sprinkles them with holy water. It's practically part of the natural order.

The early Iraq scenes in "The Exorcist" were actually filmed in northern Iraq, among the ruins of the ancient Mesopotamian city of Hatra. It's located about 68 miles to the southwest of Mosul, and can be visited to this day. It's also a site that certain American military soldiers recognized while they were stationed there during the Iraq War. The story goes that the soldiers, who has recently been watching "The Exorcist" on home video, went out and saw the ruins that Friedkin had filmed many decades earlier. In an interview with Vulture back in 2013, Friedkin recalled his interactions with the American military when they called to tell him they were on his old set.