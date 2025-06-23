The Exorcist III Director Begged The Studio To Change One Thing About The Horror Sequel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

William Peter Blatty's 1990 horror film "The Exorcist III" was based on his own 1983 novel "Legion," a follow-up to his 1971 hit novel "The Exorcist." Although both books featured common characters (police detective Kinderman is the protagonist, and he talks to the presumed-dead Father Damian Karras), it's a different kind of story, staged more like a combined police procedural, bleak serial killer thriller (based very closely on the Zodiac murders), and supernatural mystery. Blatty wrote and directed the 1990 film adaptation, thinking that it, too, would only be tangentially related to "The Exorcist" and possess a similar genre-bending approach.

"The Exorcist III" wasn't a big hit in 1990, but it has undergone a substantial re-evaluation over the years, and some cineastes now consider it to be almost as good as William Friedkin's 1973 film adaptation of "The Exorcist." Kinderman is played in the film by George C. Scott (replacing Lee J. Cobb from Friedkin's movie), and the sequel does indeed succeed in being a police procedural combined with a supernatural mystery. It also features some very potent, unsettling images (including an infamous jump scare) and climaxes with a semi-surreal conversation that links spirituality, demons, and the divine. It's complex, heady, ambitious, and overall quite good.

Like his novel, Blatty hoped his 1990 film would also be called "Legion" and not have the world "Exorcist" in its title. Early teasers for the movie suggest that Blatty was initially able to reach a compromise with the film's studio backers, as they refer to the film as "The Exorcist III: Legion." Blatty, you see, wanted his movie to stand on its own, but he also wanted to distance himself from John Boorman's truly awful and disastrous 1977 sequel, "Exorcist II: The Heretic." Unfortunately, the executives behind the film ultimately insisted that the word "Exorcist" appear in the title and that an actual exorcism be included in the movie.