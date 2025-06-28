Why The Head Of Brad Pitt's F1 Pit Crew Looks So Familiar

Joseph Kosinski's expensive new blockbuster "F1" centers very attentively on Sonny Hayes, a 60-year-old racecar driver played by Brad Pitt. Sonny appears to be down on his luck, as he lives in a van, and only makes ends meet by winning races here and there. Although he doesn't have a very solid career, Sonny seems content. He ostensibly has a gambling problem, but it never presents any serious obstacles for him. At the start of the film, Sonny's old friend Ruben (Javier Bardem) reappears in his life, saying that his skills are needed. Ruben leads a Formula One racing team that has been repeatedly losing, and Sonny's old-man experience — not to mention his maverick-like, devil-may-care attitudes — are required to whip the team into shape.

Sonny takes the job and meets the pit crew. Notably, he becomes the coach of Noah (Damson Idris), a skilled driver, but a cocky hotshot. He also begins an awkward romance with Kate (Kerry Condon), the team's technical director. He gives encouragement to the young Jodie (Callie Cooke), seemingly a newb, who only needs to be guided a little more closely. It's not long before everyone comes to admire and lionize Sonny. Some of them even begin wearing their socks like him; Sonny thinks mismatched socks are lucky.

The first to don the mismatched socks is the team's chief mechanic, Dodge. Dodge is played by an actor named Abdul Salis, and he will definitely look familiar. Although it's been 22 years since its release, some may recognize him as the character of Tony in Richard Curtis' modern Christmas classic "Love Actually." Tony was, to remind readers, the best friend of Colin (Kris Marshall) who had become fed up with dating British women and was determined to move to America, hoping that American women would find him fascinating and sexy merely because of his Britishness.