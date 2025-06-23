The Best Part Of 28 Years Later Happened By Accident

For as much care and attention to detail that goes into any given movie, sometimes the most memorable moments are purely a product of happenstance. One of the many reasons "Jaws" works so well is because Steven Spielberg keeps the creature off-screen for as long as he does, but that was only because the darned shark animatronic named Bruce refused to cooperate throughout filming. And, as many people know, that famous "Indiana Jones shoots first" moment in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" came about after several of the cast and crew came down with dysentery and had to scrap an elaborate sword fight sequence at the last moment. While it's a bit premature to begin talking about "28 Years Later" in the same breath as those classics, well, it turns out that one key aspect of the film may very well go down as a similar instance of serendipity.

Who can forget that incredible trailer for Danny Boyle's long-awaited sequel "28 Years Later," which eschewed more traditional or modern music in favor of a the most nightmare-inducing thing possible: a haunted rendition of the Teletubbies theme song a Rudyard Kipling poem? That instantly made waves among viewers, many of whom (including me) likely assumed that this would play a fairly integral role in the actual movie itself. It certainly did, popping up as a tone-setting soundtrack to an early montage sequence as Aaron Taylor-Johnson's grizzled Jamie and his young son Spike (Alfie Williams) set out onto the mainland in search of infected to kill as a rite of passage.

But, incredibly enough, we all got the order of operations completely wrong. Rather than the marketing folks taking this poem out of the movie and adding it to the trailer footage, a trailer editing company made the shrewd call to add that in ... which led to the overwhelmingly positive reactions that Boyle took note of and, as a result, included it in the final film.