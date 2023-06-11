Jurassic Park Took A Page From Jaws While Dealing With Dinosaur Footage

Out of all the methods and techniques of moviemaking discussed in film schools around the world, most of the lessons learned about filmmaking tend to get thrown out the window when shooting actually starts and problems start to inevitably sprout up. The best-laid plans often go astray, a telling turn of phrase that is especially true when the tiny catastrophes on a film set begin to mount. The difficult, arduous task of making a movie, big or small, has been chronicled in excruciating, often hilarious detail in 1995's "Living in Oblivion" and the Coen Brothers' "Hail Caesar" which follows the production woes of studio filmmaking in the 1950s. It's never easy to make a movie, but sometimes it seems downright impossible.

One of the greatest examples in Hollywood history of an unmitigated disaster becoming an unqualified masterpiece is undoubtedly Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster "Jaws." The legendary difficulties that the then 26-year-old director faced during production out at sea in the unsympathetic Atlantic Ocean are covered in excruciating detail in the aptly named documentary "The Shark is Still Working." The mechanical failures and technical snafus brought filming to a standstill on multiple occasions, as the entire cast and crew waited for Special Mechanical Effects artist Roy Arbogast and his team to make sure Bruce the shark was ready for its close-up.

The longer the big bad of the film sat floundering in the water, the more Spielberg had to cut shots and reshape "Jaws" on the fly, forcing the panicking but extremely capable director to come up with creative ways to show that the shark was there even if it was never actually on screen. The result created a terrifying amount of tension, and taught Spielberg a valuable lesson that he carried over into his second big monster movie: "Jurassic Park."