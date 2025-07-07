Why One Last Of Us Star Refuses To Watch The Second Season

This article contains spoilers for the first two seasons of HBO's "The Last of Us."

If you were one of the fans struggling with the idea of seeing Pedro Pascal go through a heartbreaking death scene in season 2 of "The Last of Us," don't worry, Nico Parker feels precisely the same way. The young actress, who also plays Astrid in the live-action version of "How to Train Your Dragon," recently spoke about her reluctance to watch her on-screen dad get killed off after having such a strong connection with him in the show's premiere episode.

Parker played Sarah Miller, the daughter of Pascal's character, Joel, and one of the first major character deaths in "The Last of Us" story. Joel takes years to recover from the loss of his daughter, and eventually finds hope that he may be able to restore that aspect of his life after he crosses paths with Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Speaking to "Late Night With Seth Meyers" about the show, Parker confessed that she's not up to date on "The Last of Us" or the heartbreaking exit that came out of it.

"I haven't watched the second season because the idea of seeing him die is so deeply distressing," Parker explained. "But I'm a huge fan of Bella [Ramsey] and Kaitlyn Dever and Isabela [Merced] and Gabriel [Luna] and all of them, so I do want to watch it because I want to see them. But Pedro dying is just a lot."

However, there have been exceptions to death scenes involving Pascal that Parker is totally fine with seeing.