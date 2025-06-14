How To Train Your Dragon: Why The New Astrid Actor Looks So Familiar

If you're a fan of "How to Train Your Dragon," you may be pleasantly surprised at the changes director Dean DeBlois has made to the classic 2010 animated film (which he also co-directed) for his live-action remake. While the Viking Stoick is once again played by Gerard Butler and the Night Fury dragon Toothless looks virtually the same in both films, DeBlois gets a lot of mileage out of the new actors he casts to take over the roles. In addition to some welcome famous faces like Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, and Peter Serafinowicz, this version of "How to Train Your Dragon" has a pair of new leads in Mason Thames (playing dragon trainer Hiccup) and Nico Parker, who portrays dragon-training student Astrid.

While Parker may not yet be a name star in Hollywood, she's certainly not a total unknown. Although her acting career only began in 2019, she's appeared in several high-profile projects since then, which likely accounts for why she might look so familiar. Chances are that you've seen Nico in something before "HTTYD," whether you're a fan of rom-coms, sci-fi thrillers, family films, or prestige television. If you're an older film and television fan, there's still an additional reason you might recognize her, even if you haven't seen her work before. Here, then, are the reasons why Nico Parker from "How to Train Your Dragon" looks so familiar.