Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Had One Condition To Direct Wind River

Taylor Sheridan might be a massive name now (what with his plethora of shows on Paramount+), but he's made just as much of a mark on the big screen as he has on television. After leaving the cast of "Sons of Anarchy," Sheridan turned to writing and churned out an absolute banger in the form of "Sicario," a script that was then brought to life by director Denis Villeneuve, catapulting both of their careers into the stratosphere. A couple of years after that, Sheridan made the jump to helming one of his own scripts when he oversaw the Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen-led thriller, "Wind River."

The film stars Olsen as Jane Banner, an FBI agent who heads to the Wind River Indian Reservation to solve the case of the murder of one of its locals. Lending a helping hand and his tracking skills is Jeremy Renner as Cory Lambert, who discovers the frozen body of the victim and gets invested in helping bring the killers to justice. As it stands, "Wind River" is still one of Sheridan's best movies, proving he could direct a film just as well as he could write one. However, Sheridan had some strict stipulations that needed to be satisfied before he officially boarded the project. These requests weren't merely for his own benefit either. Rather, he knew the real-life Native American community was counting on him to be respectful when it came to his portrayal of them.