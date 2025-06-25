Ironheart Episode 3 Features A Cameo From The First MCU Villain (But Not How You Think)

This article contains spoilers for "Ironheart" season 1, episode 3, "We in Danger, Girl."

In 2008, Stark Industries COO Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) became the first Marvel Cinematic Universe villain in "Iron Man." After he got fed up with Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) post-Afghanistan kidnapping decision to forfeit arms manufacturing (not to mention the incredibly impolite way Stark survived said kidnapping, which Stane had personally arranged in order to take over the company), the ominous businessman donned the gigantic battle armor he'd been building in secret and fought Stark's Iron Man as the Iron Monger.

In 2025, Obadiah Stane once again appears in the MCU — but this time, his form is considerably less imposing. In "Ironheart" season 1, episode 3, "We in Danger, Girl," Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) scruffy acquaintance Joe McGillicuddy (Alden Ehrenreich) asks her assistance in an urgent technical matter, which turns out to be a bit of body horror in the form of a malfunctioning cybernetics implant. This, somehow, isn't even the weirdest thing about Joe. He also stubbornly keeps up appearances of a regular, slightly nerdy suburban guy despite also owning a bunker full of highly illegal advanced weapon technology.

Fortunately, this episode provides some answers about the guy. While treating the short-circuited equipment inside an open wound in Joe's arm, Riri rummages through a kitchen cupboard for some disinfectant and comes across a large plastic bag full of strange powder. When she realizes that it's Joe's father's ashes, she drops the bag and some of the contents spill out. The ensuing mild chaos reveals the "Obadiah S." label on the bag, and the penny finally drops: These are the mortal remains of the once great Obadiah Stane ... which, in turn, means that Joe is the "Iron Man" antagonist's son.