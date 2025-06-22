The 15 Best Scooby-Doo Villains, Ranked

Hanna-Barbera Productions has cranked out numerous cartoons over the decades. Many of them have been lost to the annals of time, like "Frankenstein Jr. and the Impossibles," however, there's no denying the studio produced some all-time classics, and few have been as enduring as "Scooby-Doo."

"Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" debuted in 1969 and had a solid, repeatable format: The talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, along with his pals — Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred — drive around solving mysteries. The gang comes across some spooky locale and gets told that a ghost or monster of some kind is freaking everyone out. After some shenanigans, they capture the creature, only to pull off the mask to reveal it was a regular human being all along. However, the key to Scooby-Doo's longevity is that the franchise is constantly changing, whether it's animation styles or comedic sensibilities.

Scooby and the gang have faced many antagonists over the years, and some definitely leave more of a mark than others. Some have awesome designs while others present unique challenges for the meddling kids to overcome. So take a trip down memory lane with us to look back at the best Scooby-Doo villains from across the franchise's history... if you dare.