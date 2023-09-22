The Best Scooby-Doo Movie Learned A Crucial Lesson From The Twilight Zone [Exclusive]

There are only two certainties in this world; death and that "Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island" is the best Scooby-Doo movie ever made. Scooby and the gang first debuted in 1969, but it wasn't until 1998 that "Zombie Island" set the standard for all things Scoob. It's scary, the animation is stunning, the voice-acting is top-notch, and every subsequent Scooby story has been chasing that high ever since. /Film's own Valerie Ettenhofer recently solidified her place as an expert on all things Mystery Incorporated with their oral history of the film and uncovered some production mysteries in the process.

Model Coordinator Lance Falk was interviewed as part of the piece and told Ettenhofer that "The Twilight Zone" was a major influence on not just the tone of the film, but also the structure. Lest we forget, most episodes of "Scooby-Doo" are roughly 20 minutes, which has an entirely different storytelling structure than that of a feature-length film. During early discussions about the film's plot, director Jim Stenstrum expressed interest in getting rid of the "mask reveal" trope synonymous with Scooby-Doo mystery plots. "It's old. It's tired [...] I want to do real monsters," Falk recalled Stenstrum saying.

Writer (and Hanna-Barbera legend) Glenn Leopold wasn't totally sold on the idea, noting, "The fans want to see that because that's what Scooby-Doo has always been." Supervising producer/story writer Davis Doi also had some hesitation, but understood where Stenstrum was coming from. "This is true, but you can yank people's chains for about a half an hour, but you can't do it for an hour and a half and have it be a fake," Falk remembered Doi saying.

The way to fix the problem? Emulate "The Twilight Zone.