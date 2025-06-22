Mayim Bialik Disagreed With The Big Bang Theory Writers About One Late-Series Plot Point

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the penultimate episode of "The Big Bang Theory," titled "The Change Constant," everything changes for Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler — the married, science-minded couple played by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik — when they found out they've won the Nobel Prize in physics for their shared work in super asymmetry. (Also, after literal years, their building's elevator gets fixed.) After seeing pictures of herself online that she doesn't like, Amy, aided by Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), gets a pretty modest and slightly modernized makeover ... but as it turns out, Bialik wasn't a big fan of this plotline.

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Bialik told the writer that she didn't know if Amy really needed a makeover, though she acknowledged that she benefited from it on a personal level. "This is a case where I don't know that I agreed with our writers, but I also have ultimate faith in them, and that's part of being a team player on a show," Bialik admitted.

"I loved that I got to wear some nicer clothes, and it was really a thrill to have my hair cut after having the same [style] for all those years. It was straightened [all those years', which damaged my hair in ways it may never recover from, which is fine, because now I have short hair and I've stopped trying to see if it can ever be healthy again. But honestly, it was so exciting that I didn't have to wear it straight anymore, and I could have some more character to my hair and my face."

"So it felt really good that people could see me that way, but in some ways, it did feel like a betrayal of our Amy," Bialik continued, name-dropping a department store that actually shut down in 2018. "We didn't go crazy and have her dressing in ways that completely didn't look like her. She still wore kind of sensible things — like what you'd get at Loehmann's." Changing Amy's appearance was still something Bialik had a major conflict about. "I thought it would be, 'Let's dress Amy up and take her out for the night!' I didn't think it would be like, 'Here's her new normal!" (What Bialik means by that is Amy maintains her "new style" during the Nobel ceremony, though she does add a very personal, very "Amy" touch ... a tiara.)