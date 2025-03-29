The Big Bang Theory Episode That Fans Won't Stop Asking Mayim Bialik About

In the fifth season of Chuck Lorre's hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," audiences are presented with a very familiar situation: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) are fighting. This time, it's because one of Amy's academic papers is going to be published in a scientific journal — Amy is a neuroscientist, which Sheldon often directly tells her isn't as impressive as his work in theoretical physics — and Sheldon isn't sufficiently excited, disappointing Amy. After getting advice from his friends Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon, accompanied by Penny, goes to a jewelry store to pick out a gift for Amy that he hopes will smooth things over. When he presents her with a tiara, Amy is so excited and so stunned that she basically forgets about her disappointment altogether.

Advertisement

According to Bialik, fans love talking to her about this episode, titled "The Shiny Trinket Maneuver." In an interview with TBS, which runs "The Big Bang Theory" in syndication, Bialik chose a handful of her favorite episodes, and when it came to "The Shiny Trinket Maneuver," she was very direct. "Tiara. This is the episode most people talk to me about," Bialik revealed. "Sheldon gives Amy this tiara in the middle of her being upset with him and she literally crumbles and freaks out. Fun fact: This delivery of this line is the only way I ever did it; no direction. It just felt right!"

In Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Bialik echoed that, confirming that she only had one line reading prepared that would make it quite clear that Amy was overwhelmed and overjoyed. "'It's a tiara!' That's the only way I rehearsed it," she said in the book. "I had no idea that there was a whole physical, weak-in-the-knees thing until I saw it, but that's absolutely the number one thing people want to talk to me about. There's a tremendous amount of joy in that interaction."

Advertisement