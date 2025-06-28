The Worst Xbox Accessory Ever Played A Big Role In A Black Mirror Episode

The science fiction anthology series "Black Mirror" is interesting because it uses its technological allegories to try and tell us something about our present and maybe predict a bit of the future, but it's also inspired by current and past technology, too. In the season 2 episode "Fifteen Million Merits," co-written by series creator Charlie Booker and his wife, Kanak Huq, we see a world absolutely filled to the brim with screens and microtransactions. Bing (Daniel Kaluuya) lives in a room surrounded by digital displays that dictate every part of his life from the time he wakes up until he goes to bed. He spends his time mostly playing video games or riding on his stationary bike to earn "merits," a kind of digital currency needed for basic necessities, and it's not hard to imagine this bleak future as a very real possibility.

What's kind of funny about it, however, is that Booker and Huq were pretty inspired by a now-obsolete piece of gaming technology that's pretty widely regarded as the worst Xbox accessory ever. That's right — quite a bit of the episode was inspired by the absolutely abysmal Xbox Kinect.