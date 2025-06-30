A Terminator Star Wanted To Play Jack Reacher Before Alan Ritchson

Jack Reacher is fast becoming one of the most prominent action heroes of modern times. Much of that is down to "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson, whose 6-foot 3-inch, 235-pound frame has finally given fans a book-accurate version of the ex-military policeman character. Audiences can't get enough of Ritchson in the role, as evidenced by the fact season 3 of "Reacher" broke a Prime Video ratings record. The actor has made no secret of how hard he worked for the part and how grueling the casting process was, with Amazon initially hesitant to offer the actor the lead role in "Reacher." But he pushed ahead anyway, and fans couldn't be happier.

Prior to Ritchson's casting there were multiple actors up for the part, including Teddy Sears, Brandon Routh, and Brian Van Holt, but it seems one Australian star was gunning for the part in secret. Jai Courtney, who played John McClane's son in "A Good Day to Die Hard," was a fan of the character and felt he had the physique required for the job. But while he managed to land a role as a secondary villain in the first big-screen adaptation of a Jack Reacher novel, he never got to play the man himself.

Instead, Courtney played Kyle Reese in 2015's "Terminator Genisys," one of the most infamously awful attempts at rebooting that long-suffering franchise. He followed that up by playing supervillain Captain Boomerang in the blunder that was David Ayer's "Suicide Squad," and that one-two punch of duds seemed to pour cold water on his career for a while — though he did return for the much better James Gunn-helmed "The Suicide Squad" in 2021. If he'd had his way, however, Courtney would have returned to glory by playing Jack Reacher in the celebrated Prime Video series.