An Underrated 3D Creature Movie Unofficially Killed Off A Jaws Character

In the opening scene of "Piranha 3D," a fisherman goes out fishing in a lake and unwittingly unleashes a school of prehistoric piranha. This role could have been played by anyone, but what makes it especially fascinating is that he's portrayed by none other than Richard Dreyfuss. If you've seen "Jaws" (which, if you haven't, bookmark this article and go watch it right now), you're aware the Oscar-winning actor plays an oceanographer named Matt Hooper. Hired by police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), Hooper is tasked with helping him get to the root of Amity Island's shark problem amid the Fourth of July festivities. The great white menace proves to be too much of an issue, of course, prompting Brody, Hooper, and shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) to go on the fishing trip of a lifetime.

In the film's climax, Hooper descends into a supposedly shark-proof cage in order to poison the shark up close. Surprise, surprise, though, the 25-foot fish has no trouble breaking through Hooper's cage, spelling all but certain doom for the oceanographer. Those who've read Peter Benchley's original 1974 "Jaws" novel might have expected the character to meet his imminent demise there, but things play out differently in Spielberg's film. Once Brody blows the sharp-toothed son of a ... well, you know, to smithereens, Hooper bubbles to the surface alive. Not even a close encounter (he he) with one of the great movie monsters is able to take Hooper out. That being the case, there's an audacity to Aja presenting him as a piranha appetizer decades later.

Mind you, "Piranha 3D" never flat-out states the name of Dreyfuss' character in the film, but the credits list him as "Matt Boyd." It would be one thing if the actor were simply presented as just some guy, but the fact that he's dressed in pretty much the same attire as Hooper, drinking Amity-branded beer, and sings "Show Me the Way to Go Home" (the very same tune he sang aboard the Orca in "Jaws") makes it clear that this is supposed to be the same character. For legal reasons, of course, the movie couldn't say it was. Dreyfuss, who is prone to foot in mouth syndrome, only took the minor part after being approached by Bob Weinstein with a sweet paycheck (one that he later donated to charity).

It's easy to see how Hooper survived the shark's wrath in "Jaws," but even he — sorry, "Matt Boyd" — can't overcome the one-two punch of a massive whirlpool and the equivalent of underwater chainsaws that can rip you apart in seconds in the opening scene of "Piranha 3D." Those fish sure showed him the way to go home ... to a watery grave, that is.

