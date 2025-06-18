Steven Spielberg's Jaws Rightfully Left Out The Worst Part Of The Original Novel

Back in 1975, fans of Benchley's novel might have already been thrown for an inflatable loop when the affair that was such a core part of the original story was nowhere to be found in Spielberg's film adaptation. The surprises would've then continued when the book's ending, which couldn't have been more different from Spielberg's version, didn't make the cut, seeing as Brody isn't alone when he swims back to shore.

Benchley, in all his writing wisdom, killed off Hooper when he took his daring dip in the anti-shark cage. Rather than narrowly escaping the jaws of death like he does in Spielberg's film, he gets caught in their grip and dies a bloody death similar to Quint's (Robert Shaw) in the movie version of "Jaws." As for the worn-down fisherman, Quint makes a less grizzly exit in Benchley's book when, after striking the titular fish with a harpoon, he accidentally gets his foot caught in the rope it's attached to and is dragged down to the depths by the very thing he's been obsessed with killing.

Ultimately, Brody alone returns from the sinking of the Orca in Benchley's source material. It's a far simpler ending, but one that wouldn't have worked in the film that Spielberg ended up making. Not only does it lack the bombast and bloody terror the director was clearly aiming for, but Spielberg's movie is also populated by characters who are much more endearing than their counterparts on the printed page. That includes Hooper, who, thanks to Dreyfuss' performance (combined with some rewrites), proves to be a considerably kinder man in "Jaws" the film.