Ralph Macchio Had One Big Request For Karate Kid: Legends

"Karate Kid: Legends" is a whole lot of movie. More specifically , this "Karate Kid" legacy sequel is two different movies awkwardly stitched together. Directed by John Entwistle, "Legends" serves as a sequel to both the 1984 "The Karate Kid" and the 2010 reboot/remake of the same name starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.

In "Legends," the new "karate kid" is not actually a complete underdog; in fact, he has a lot of experience in kung fu. Ben Wang stars as Li Fong, who moves from the big city to a smaller place (okay, fine, he moves from Beijing to New York), gets a crush on a girl, and makes an enemy out of her violent karate-enthusiast ex-boyfriend. Except, there's more to this movie than that, and that includes a bizarre subplot about Li coaching his new girlfriend's dad to utilize kung fu in a boxing match.

Of course, Li also enters a karate tournament himself because it wouldn't be a "Karate Kid" movie without one. Except, this time around, Li gets help from both Chan's Mr. Han and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso for some reason.

This last bit is important since it means both "The Karate Kid" (2010) and "Karate Kid: Legends" are now part of the "Karate Kid" (1984) universe, which had already expanded greatly over the last decade thanks to the spectacular Netflix (formerly YouTube Red) series "Cobra Kai." The problem with "Legends" is it doesn't need Daniel LaRusso at all, despite him being the film's biggest selling point. Worse yet, his inclusion complicates the movie's connection to the larger franchise due to "Cobra Kai," which only just ended in early 2025.

But fans weren't the only ones worried about how "Karate Kid: Legends" would tie in with "Cobra Kai." Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Macchio admitted he'd been deeply concerned about the movie coming out before "Cobra Kai" was finished, as was originally the plan. To quote him directly: