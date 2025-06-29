Ralph Macchio Had One Big Request For Karate Kid: Legends
"Karate Kid: Legends" is a whole lot of movie. More specifically , this "Karate Kid" legacy sequel is two different movies awkwardly stitched together. Directed by John Entwistle, "Legends" serves as a sequel to both the 1984 "The Karate Kid" and the 2010 reboot/remake of the same name starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.
In "Legends," the new "karate kid" is not actually a complete underdog; in fact, he has a lot of experience in kung fu. Ben Wang stars as Li Fong, who moves from the big city to a smaller place (okay, fine, he moves from Beijing to New York), gets a crush on a girl, and makes an enemy out of her violent karate-enthusiast ex-boyfriend. Except, there's more to this movie than that, and that includes a bizarre subplot about Li coaching his new girlfriend's dad to utilize kung fu in a boxing match.
Of course, Li also enters a karate tournament himself because it wouldn't be a "Karate Kid" movie without one. Except, this time around, Li gets help from both Chan's Mr. Han and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso for some reason.
This last bit is important since it means both "The Karate Kid" (2010) and "Karate Kid: Legends" are now part of the "Karate Kid" (1984) universe, which had already expanded greatly over the last decade thanks to the spectacular Netflix (formerly YouTube Red) series "Cobra Kai." The problem with "Legends" is it doesn't need Daniel LaRusso at all, despite him being the film's biggest selling point. Worse yet, his inclusion complicates the movie's connection to the larger franchise due to "Cobra Kai," which only just ended in early 2025.
But fans weren't the only ones worried about how "Karate Kid: Legends" would tie in with "Cobra Kai." Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Macchio admitted he'd been deeply concerned about the movie coming out before "Cobra Kai" was finished, as was originally the plan. To quote him directly:
"I was screaming constantly every day: 'This movie has to come out after ['Cobra Kai'] finishes.' And once marketing got together and realized that [the original December 2024 release date ] would not benefit either [project], they did the right thing [by delaying 'Legends' to May 2025]. 'Karate Kid: Legends' is now coming at a time where I like to believe that 'Cobra Kai' fans are thirsty for another chapter."
Karate Kid: Legends is underwhelming as a continuation of Cobra Kai
"Cobra Kai" is, of course, a legacy sequel series to the first three "Karate Kid" movies. Picking up in real-time 34 years after the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament from the first film, the show follows William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence as he tries to get his life together and bring back Cobra Kai, this time as a force for good, as part of his efforts to mentor a new karate kid in the form of Miguel (Xolo Maridueña).
The show is not just the best thing to happen to the "Karate Kid" franchise in 40 years, but it's also one of the best examples of a legacy sequel done right. It's simultaneously a great pseudo-remake of the 1984 "Karate Kid" movie, with a new generation taking the flame from the old guard and a new karate kid rising to the occasion. But above all else, "Cobra Kai" is a phenomenal continuation of the stories and themes of the original "Karate Kid" trilogy that brings back virtually every character from those films, no matter how big or small (including some that previously didn't even have names). In short: "Cobra Kai" revitalized the "Karate Kid" property and had a nearly perfect ending that paid off 40 years' worth of karate-ing.
As such, "Karate Kid: Legends" was met with skepticism from "Cobra Kai" fans from pretty much the moment it was announced. After all, what could a big screen feature do that the show wasn't already doing? It's not like "Cobra Kai" didn't already have season-long tournaments, epic street brawls, anime-inspired hijinks, or even James Bond-like villains being taken down in (literally) explosive fashion. The idea "Legends" would ignore or even retcon "Cobra Kai" was a pressing concern.
Hence, when "Legends" came out and its only big connection to "Cobra Kai" was an all-too-brief cameo at the very end of the film, it made for an underwhelming coda.
We already had the best Karate Kid continuation
"Karate Kid: Legends" was always going to be a disappointment for "Cobra Kai" fans. There was simply no chance the film would be able to satisfyingly tie into the show while also working as both a standalone story and a sequel to the 2010 "Karate Kid." Granted, "Legends" tries to split the difference by picking up three years after the events of "Cobra Kai," although the movie itself never clarifies this. (It was merely revealed in interviews prior to the film's release). This, in turn, makes Macchio's concerns all the more valid, because "Legends" was originally meant to be released before "Cobra Kai" was over yet also take place after it, which would have deflated any tension from the series' final season.
Even with "Legends" being set years after "Cobra Kai" and coming out after its series finale, the connection between the projects is thoroughly disappointing. When we first meet Daniel in "Legends," he's simply chilling in the late Mr. Miyagi's house, which is itself curiously devoid of students or classes (despite the ending of the show making it clear Daniel plans to remain active as a sensei).
Instead, "Legends" tries to justify bringing back Daniel LaRusso by introducing a backstory that involves one of Miyagi's ancestors traveling to China to learn kung fu from one of Han's ancestors, making the actual film a tale about about Miyagi's legacy being passed onto the next generation. Except, none of this is necessary, as that very idea was already covered way more extensively in "Cobra Kai" (which brought greater depth to Mr. Miyagi as a character in the process). It's one of many reasons "Legends" falls flat as an expansion of the "Karate Kid" franchise. If nothing else, though, at least Macchio got his way and the movie came out after "Cobra Kai" was finished.