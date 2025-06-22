The Most Underrated Scene In Jaws Inspired Another Steven Spielberg Masterpiece

The scene in question finds Chief Brody emotionally distraught. He's just been slapped by Alex Kintner's mother (Lee Fierro) in front of half the town for leaving the beaches open, even though he was trying to do the right thing all along. Brody sits at the dinner table with his head in his hands. When he takes a sip from his glass, so does his little boy, Sean. When Brody puts his hands together in a prayer gesture, Sean mimics him with his chubby little fingers. They finish their copycat game by exchanging monster-like glares, scrunching their faces and snarling, with Sean baring his missing teeth. A choked-up Mrs. Brody (Lorraine Gary) turns away from their playful exchange, knowing that another little boy has just lost his life.

Bouzereau's book quotes Spielberg as saying the following about this scene:

"Exploration of human behavior fascinates me. I think we improvised that moment on the day — I wanted Roy to show he was depressed, and his son imitates him. It lightens up the mood, and Brody can see that he does have a life outside his job, that he has children and a family."

On the surface, this brief moment of silent comedy and heartwarming family dynamics does nothing to push the plot forward, but that's what makes it special. It's hard to imagine a modern blockbuster taking the time to pause the action for such a tender character study. The big screen heroes of today are too often impossibly good-looking and shallow; we get little insight into who they are outside of their ability to save the day. Scheider as Brody, who delivers one of the best performances in a Spielberg movie, on the other hand, is just an everyday guy who could be your neighbor, and that's exactly what makes his confrontation with the shark so relatable and frightening in "Jaws."