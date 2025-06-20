Universal's Exclusive Jaws 50th Anniversary Sipper Is Impractical But Undeniably Jawsome

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's breakthrough blockbuster classic "Jaws," the movie that made vacation hotspots terrifying for fear of being turned to chum and actually taught us something about how to watch movies.

Because "Jaws" has become such a historical Hollywood hit, the Universal Pictures production has been an integral part of the studio's identity for decades, including having a prominent presence in Universal Studios theme parks. Not only is there a fun "Jaws" moment on the Universal Studios Hollywood tour in California, but there was also once a full-on ride in Universal Studios Florida (which has since closed due to the expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter), and the attraction actually lives on at Universal Studios Japan.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that plenty of "Jaws" 50th anniversary merchandise is being thrown around at the Universal Studios theme parks. On their website, you can find T-shirts, hats, bags, and even a little headband with a shark fin on top, amongst other pieces of celebratory memorabilia.

But what you won't find is the most jawsome and impractical "Jaws" collectible, because it's only available in the actual theme park. But we got our hands on it. Yes, I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers. But, as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open, and people are having a wonderful time. And that's because Universal Studios was kind enough to send us this delightfully silly shark sipper, and you're gonna want to hit up the theme park to grab one yourself.