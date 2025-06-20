Universal's Exclusive Jaws 50th Anniversary Sipper Is Impractical But Undeniably Jawsome
This week marks the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's breakthrough blockbuster classic "Jaws," the movie that made vacation hotspots terrifying for fear of being turned to chum and actually taught us something about how to watch movies.
Because "Jaws" has become such a historical Hollywood hit, the Universal Pictures production has been an integral part of the studio's identity for decades, including having a prominent presence in Universal Studios theme parks. Not only is there a fun "Jaws" moment on the Universal Studios Hollywood tour in California, but there was also once a full-on ride in Universal Studios Florida (which has since closed due to the expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter), and the attraction actually lives on at Universal Studios Japan.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise that plenty of "Jaws" 50th anniversary merchandise is being thrown around at the Universal Studios theme parks. On their website, you can find T-shirts, hats, bags, and even a little headband with a shark fin on top, amongst other pieces of celebratory memorabilia.
But what you won't find is the most jawsome and impractical "Jaws" collectible, because it's only available in the actual theme park. But we got our hands on it. Yes, I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers. But, as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open, and people are having a wonderful time. And that's because Universal Studios was kind enough to send us this delightfully silly shark sipper, and you're gonna want to hit up the theme park to grab one yourself.
You're gonna need a bigger straw for the Jaws 50th anniversary sipper
That's right, for the 50th anniversary of "Jaws," Universal Studios has this shark sipper, which takes a cue from the exhilarating final battle with the killer creature that we all know as Bruce in the film. Despite a more cartoonish Funko POP-esque design, those hungry eyes have never been blacker, and that's probably because it can tell it's about to be blown to smithereens thanks to the air tank lodged in its mouth.
The good news is that the tank will hold whatever liquid you want. Toss some fruit punch in there to add a little bloody fun to your sipping. Mix in a few shots of whatever spirits you have lying around, and maybe tell some of your own war stories, even though they won't shake a stick at Quint's grim tale about being on board the USS Indianapolis (one of the greatest movie scenes of all time).
The tank doesn't hold much, but most of these theme park sippers never do. That's not the point. What matters is you spend too much on it, and then you proudly display it on a shelf, so people can say, "Oh, wow, that's neat!" Mission accomplished.
The bottle itself is pretty cool though. The tank itself even has some scratches and dents on it. Don't worry, you don't have to figure out how to fit the shark and the tank under a tap in order to fill it up. The tank unscrews from the shark's mouth for easy filling and washing, and the straw is removable as well.
I'm talkin' 'bout workin' for a livin'. I'm talkin' 'bout sippin'!
Once you get the tank outside of the shark, Bruce looks pretty cool on his own, even if he does have that rope wrapped around him, whether the carrying strap is hooked onto him or not. You can even recreate the iconic poster image of the shark if you place him at the right angle.
All I know is I'm going to be drinking whiskey and coke out of this little guy for the summer, and no one is going to be able to stop me. If you want one of your own, it'll cost you $24 at Universal Studios theme park locations (while supplies last). For that you get the head, the tail, the whole damn thing.
If you can't make it there, maybe Quint can get one for you. But he says you gotta do it quick, that'll bring back your tourists, put all your businesses on a payin' basis. But it's not gonna be pleasant.