Jim Carrey's Only Serious Horror Movie Is One Of His Worst Projects

It's pretty common for comedic actors to take a chance on dramatic roles, trying to show they can do more than just tickle people's funnybones, but sometimes it doesn't quite work out. Actor Jim Carrey had more than proven himself as a comedic force to be reckoned with in the 1990s and early 2000s before showing off his more serious side in movies like the Andy Kaufman biopic "Man on the Moon" in 1999 and the surreal sci-fi romance "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" in 2004. Carrey could carry a drama, it seemed, and then he starred in the absolutely abysmal Joel Schumacher thriller "The Number 23." Though it was a modest box office success due in part to a pretty intense marketing campaign banking on Carrey's star power, critics savaged the movie — seriously, it only has a 7% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Look, I have a long history of defending Schumacher and Carrey's other big project, "Batman Forever," but there just really aren't many redeeming qualities to "The Number 23." It feels like a movie cobbled together from the aesthetics and ideas of other movies, with a bonkers central plot that revolves around a man who becomes obsessed with the number 23 and a book that seems to mirror his life.