Before Nickelodeon, Josh Peck Was A Small Part Of HBO History

In a recent episode of his Good Guys podcast, Nickelodeon alum Josh Peck revealed a surprising fun fact: before "Drake & Josh," before "The Amanda Show" even, Josh Peck got one of his first-ever TV roles on "The Sopranos." Well, sort of.

"If you squint really, really, really, really close, I am a background actor in the pilot of 'The Sopranos' at AJ's birthday," Peck said. "I was on set for the pilot. I was like, 'What is this show about a choir?' You probably can't even see me, I think you see my shoulder. ... I was there with Paulie Walnuts eating lunch."

After hearing this news, I went back to the "Sopranos" pilot with my magnifying glass in hand and I scanned every inch of that AJ's birthday scene. And I'll be honest: I can't find young Josh Peck. There was a moment where I thought I found him, spotting a red shirt in the background, but on further inspection, it's clear that the red shirt kid was actually just the back of AJ's (Robert Iler) head.

You can find other kid actors in the background, but none of them look much like Josh Peck. This is complicated by the fact that the pilot was filmed in 1997, a few years before Josh Peck got his first major on-screen acting gig. Most people aren't that familiar with what Josh Peck looked like in 1997, although the actor has shared some early childhood photos over the years that give us some idea of what to look for.

I welcome other viewers to check the pilot out again and see if they can spot Peck in the background. But as for now, it seems like Peck's first role on a major TV series was tragically cut in the edit.