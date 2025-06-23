The Big Bang Theory Gag That Makes No Sense

In the second-to-last episode of "The Big Bang Theory," season 12's "The Change Constant," Sheldon is already freaking out over a variety of things when one simple life change sends him over the edge: the elevator starts working again. Penny's the first one to take it up to their floor, and as Sheldon is standing by it yelling that he can't possibly handle any more change, the doors open, at which point Penny says, "Can you believe it? They finally fixed the elevator!" Cuoco remembered the following:

"[Director] Anthony Rich got the script sooner [than we did], so I said, 'Tell me something! Tell me something!' because I'm the girl that reads the last page first of every book. He said, 'I don't want to ruin it for you, but you get to do something very special.' And all week I kept thinking, 'I wonder what it is, I wonder what it is,' and when I found out I got to be in the elevator, that was it for me. I was so excited. I could not wait to do it in front of the audience. In front of our producer runthrough, it killed! People were screaming for all the reasons that you would."

As Steve Molaro, one of the show's longtime executive producers and writers, said, the team considered ending the entire series with the revived elevator, but they needed to trick the audience just a tiny bit. "Chuck always thought the elevator finally opening should maybe be the final scene, but as we got closer, I think you could feel people expecting it," Molaro said. "We wanted to do it, but we wanted to try and catch people off guard."

Molaro's colleague, writer and executive producer Steve Holland, confirmed this. "There was one version of it where they were all walking up the stairs after having gotten back from [the Nobel ceremony], and just as they got to the fourth floor, the elevator would ding and it would open," Holland said. "There was a talk about a moment in which Sheldon and Amy say, 'It's crazy; we won the Nobel Prize and in some ways, everything's exactly the same,' and then the elevator opens, and that would have been the end of the show."

The elevator did eventually get fixed, but it's still a weird plot hole that Howard was wondering why it was broken in the first place. "The Big Bang Theory" is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.