The Truth About The Big Bang Theory Stairwell Scenes

Wait — why did the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" constantly have to schlep up and down fake stairs? Well, within the universe of the show, the elevator is broken — which, according to Jessica Radloff's oral history "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," was a decision from creator Chuck Lorre that could help keep the action moving outside of sets like Leonard and Sheldon's apartment. Apparently, it was pretty tricky to shoot, especially because the show was famously one of the last major comedies to shoot in front of a live studio audience.

"Early on it was more difficult because they would write these stair scenes but you needed to time them whenever a character turned the corner," frequent director Mark Cendrowski revealed in the book. "Meaning you'd realize a line is so funny that you needed to move a couple lines to the next floor because the laugh was going to carry over to the next flight of stairs. But sometimes you couldn't have them walk that slow for the laugh, so it was a process. If we were really having trouble, we'd say to the writers, 'This is really funny, but we may need to shorten this," or "Maybe we need them to start on the second floor instead of the third floor.'"

While discussing the whole process, Cendrowski, perhaps unwittingly, confirmed exactly what Kunal Nayyar said about how the floors were constantly relabeled between shots. "And the set dressers had it down to a science," he recalled. "The numbers on the door changed, the tape went up, throw a bicycle out there. We also had a pipe on the second floor. I kept the cameras rolling usually when we'd go floor to floor because you didn't want to stop and cut and reslate and have to get the audience into it again. It was like, 'Nope, keep the roll, change it, here we go, third floor,' so they knew they were watching one scene."