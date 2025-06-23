Why Colin Trevorrow Didn't Direct Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hollywood really loves a franchise, particularly in the last 20 years. The business has become downright obsessed with keeping a once-beloved series of films alive, often bringing something back that's been dead for several years. Director Colin Trevorrow very successfully brought "Jurassic Park" back to life in 2015 with "Jurassic World." It was, by many measures, as successful as any movie has ever been.

"Jurassic World" made more than $1.6 billion at the box office, becoming one of the biggest movies ever up to that point. Audiences ate it up, and 14 years after the relative disappointment of "Jurassic Park III," the series suddenly had new life. Yet, Trevorrow walked away from the director's chair and didn't return to helm the sequel, which arrived in 2018 in the form of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

"Jurassic Park is like Star Wars. Different directors can give a different taste to each movie," Trevorrow said in a 2015 interview with BadTaste. "I would be involved in some way, but not as director." Trevorrow, along with his writing partner Derek Connolly, ended up writing "Fallen Kingdom," and J.A. Bayona ("The Orphanage") was tapped to direct. As it turns out, Bayona was considered for "Jurassic World" before Trevorrow got the job, so in some ways, it was a full-circle thing.

But the question remains: Why would Trevorrow walk away from something that became so massively successful? Particularly since he had only directed the low-budget "Safety Not Guaranteed" up to that point. The filmmaker certainly had his reasons.