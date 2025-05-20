Jurassic World Rebirth's Final Trailer Goes Full Horror With New Mutant Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs are back on the menu this summer as Universal Pictures is bringing us "Jurassic World Rebirth." With the release of the seventh entry in the long-running franchise now less than two months away, the studio has offered up a new look at director Gareth Edwards' take on the series in the form of a brand new, full-length trailer. It's jam-packed with dino action, as one might expect. Check it out for yourself above.

As we can see, several dinosaurs from the past are returning in this latest entry. The Spinosaurus is making its first appearance since 2001's "Jurassic Park III." And there's more than one! But these are different from the one we met all those many years ago on Site B. That's because this movie takes place at the research facility for the original Jurassic Park. That's allowing Edwards to keep things somewhat contained, as opposed to 2022's "Dominion" which saw dinosaurs all over the real world living alongside humans.

This new trailer also offers up some fresh footage of the new mutant dinosaur dubbed the Distortus Rex. While the notion of hybrid dinosaurs had been introduced previously in "Jurassic World," the notion of a mutant is again something new that is being offered up by this latest entry in the series. We've also got an entirely new cast headlined by Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennett), Mahershala Ali (Duncan Kincaid), Rupert Friend (Martin Krebs), and Jonathan Bailey (Dr. Henry Loomis).

