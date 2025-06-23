Clint Eastwood Only Directed One Official Sequel In His Entire Career

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone knows that Hollywood loves a sequel. The industry is so enamored with milking IPs that even box office bombs often get follow-ups, like when somebody greenlit a sequel to Keanu Reeves' 2013 flop "47 Ronin" or when 2011's "Atlas Shrugged: Part I" was savaged by critics and then another one turned up a year later. Because of this, actors will frequently push back against studios' insatiable appetite for sequels and refuse to return for another go round if they think they can see the writing on the wall.

Case in point: Clint Eastwood moved on from his Sergio Leone Western era after his Dollars trilogy had wrapped up, refusing to star in Leone's "Once Upon a Time in the West" and "Duck, You Sucker!" (which, while technically not sequels, were very much in line with the prior movies Eastwood had made with Leone). Why was the actor-filmmaker so averse to returning? Well, after portraying the Man with No Name for three movies, he felt the whole thing had run its course. As he revealed in "Conversations with Clint: Paul Nelson's Lost Interviews with Clint Eastwood, 1979-1983:"

"I felt at the time, after 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,' that [Leone] was going in a different direction than I wanted. He wanted to go more into a kind of spectacle thing. I think Leone more envisioned himself as a David Lean à la Italiano, and that's understandable. He just wanted to make bigger, more elaborate projects."

Ironically, Eastwood wound up moving on to his own "bigger, more elaborate projects" when "Duck, You Sucker!" debuted in 1971, which was the same year the esteemed star played Harry Callahan in "Dirty Harry." The character soon became one of Eastwood's most recognizable, and can you guess what happened after that first movie proved successful? Yep, sequel city. There are now a full four follow-ups in the "Dirty Harry" saga (five if you count the spiritual sequel "Gran Torino"), none of which quite managed to live up to the original movie. At the same time, they're significant in their own way, whether it's because they spawned famous catchphrases or because one of them is the only sequel Eastwood himself ever directed.