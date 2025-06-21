The Stargate Actress You Forgot Had A Cameo In Young Sheldon

In an interview with TV Insider after "A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles" in 2022, Ming-Na Wen said she had a blast working on "Young Sheldon" [...], particularly because it felt similar yet completely different when she compared it to many of her previous roles. "What I love is I get to put the men in their place. Par for the course for me, isn't it?" Wen quipped. "Usually I have to worry about fight scenes; this, sometimes I don't know what I'm saying."

"Sheldon challenges her and disputes her theories, but he also finds himself in a situation he's not familiar with — being challenged and outsmarted," Wen continued, speaking to Sheldon's preternatural intelligence and how Dr. Lee handles him. "Everybody else sees Sheldon as a threat and an annoyance. I wanted to take a more maternal approach, set boundaries for him, and nurture his talents."

Even though Sheldon and Dr. Lee butt heads during the episode, Wen also opened up about working with Iain Armitage, and she had nothing but praise for the young performer. "What a remarkable, charming, funny kid," Wen gushed. "He was trying to teach me Russian. I asked his mom, 'Do you speak Russian?' And she's like, 'No. During the COVID lockdown, he was bored, so he decided to learn Russian.' He is Sheldon." (We always knew the "Young Sheldon" casting was perfect, but this confirms it.)

Asked if she would return to "Young Sheldon," Wen was enthusiastic: "I was like, 'Oh, please, please bring me back.' I want to be the Betty White of Asian American actors! [Laughs] That is my ultimate dream, to be able to do a sitcom in my 90s." Even though Wen didn't return as Dr. Carol Lee before "Young Sheldon" ended in 2024, she may well still get that wish about doing sitcoms well into her old age ... because the actress has been a major TV fixture for years.