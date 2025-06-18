All 12 Mikey Madison Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

The film world has been abuzz with talk about Mikey Madison ever since the 26-year-old Los Angeles-born actress took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her precise, athletic, uproarious performance in "Anora." As the center of the high-stress screwball comedy about a stripper who marries an impulsive Russian 21-year-old playboy (Mark Eydelshteyn) and then fights tooth and nail to keep her marriage from being annulled by her husband's oligarch family, there's an argument to be made that Madison is, in fact, at least partly responsible for all five of "Anora'"s Oscar wins — especially Best Picture. Not too shabby for an actress who'd never had a high-profile starring role before.

If that sounds bogus, you best believe it: Aside from two starring roles in a couple of little-seen 2017 and 2023 films, Madison had only ever played supporting parts in films and TV shows. But, if none of those parts brought her acclaim comparable to "Anora," that's merely an indictment of how little screen time she has typically been afforded; anyone who's been paying attention has known for years now that Madison is an astounding, attention-commanding talent. Here, we've compiled a ranking of all 12 of her film and TV projects — based solely on the quality of the projects themselves rather than her work in them, as she has yet to give a bad performance even in her filmography's most forgettable entries.