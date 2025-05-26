Margot Robbie Has A Ritual For Every Character She Plays, And It Was Very Special For Sharon Tate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Margot Robbie has become one of the biggest A-list stars in Hollywood. A great deal of that is owed to the blockbuster success of "Barbie," but she's been on the rise for years now. One of her biggest moments came in 2019 when she played the late Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Robbie's portrayal of Tate was even praised by the late actress' family. Tate's family also helped Robbie get into character in a pretty special way.

Tarantino teamed up with author Jay Glennie who will write books for three of his films beginning with "The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." That one hits shelves on November 11 from Insight Editions, and Deadline recently published several excerpts from the book. One of them revealed Robbie's unique way of getting into a character, which resulted in a pretty wild moment. Robbie explained that she picks a specific perfume to wear for every character that she plays.

"Every character I play I pick a perfume. It just helps me associate a smell with my character, and then I never wear the perfume again. So, I was intrigued to find out Sharon's favored perfume. [She said], Debra [Tate, Sharon Tate's sister], I know that this is a kinda random question, but did Sharon have a particular perfume she liked to wear?"

Debra Tate responded with, "Yes, yes she did. I was going to give it to you. Sharon wanted me to give it to you." Tate's sister later returned with a little glass bottle of perfume. The seal had been waxed shut since Sharon's passing, which preserved the scent. "Sharon told me to give it to you," Debra said. This might seem bizarre, given that Sharon Tate was murdered by members of Charles Manson's Manson Family in 1969.