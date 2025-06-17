DC Has Cast Another Batman Movie Villain, And Sci-Fi Geeks May Recognize Him

One of the most intriguing projects in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe is director James Watkins' body horror movie "Clayface." Based on a script by horror maestro Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini ("Drive"), the film is slated to begin production this summer ... and now, we know who's playing the titular, shape-shifting monstrosity.

According to Deadline, Clayface will be portrayed by none other than Tom Rhys Harries, a relative unknown whom the powers that be have deemed ready to mold the character in his image (or, as the case may be, vice versa). Casting a comparatively fresh face in the role is a smart move. Since the masses aren't familiar with Rhys Harries' game yet, he's not saddled with the kind of expectations a more established name with a particular acting style might face. This is a major benefit for a character as malleable as Clayface; after all, there have been so many versions of the villain over the years that there's absolutely no telling where this movie intends to take things.

Gunn also commented on the actor's casting on X (formerly Twitter), writing: