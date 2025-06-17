DC Has Cast Another Batman Movie Villain, And Sci-Fi Geeks May Recognize Him
One of the most intriguing projects in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe is director James Watkins' body horror movie "Clayface." Based on a script by horror maestro Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini ("Drive"), the film is slated to begin production this summer ... and now, we know who's playing the titular, shape-shifting monstrosity.
According to Deadline, Clayface will be portrayed by none other than Tom Rhys Harries, a relative unknown whom the powers that be have deemed ready to mold the character in his image (or, as the case may be, vice versa). Casting a comparatively fresh face in the role is a smart move. Since the masses aren't familiar with Rhys Harries' game yet, he's not saddled with the kind of expectations a more established name with a particular acting style might face. This is a major benefit for a character as malleable as Clayface; after all, there have been so many versions of the villain over the years that there's absolutely no telling where this movie intends to take things.
Gunn also commented on the actor's casting on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries. Both Matt Reeves [who is producing the film] and I were just blown away by this guy, and can't wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan.
Clayface star Tom Rhys Harries played a crucial guest role on Doctor Who
While Tom Rhys Harries is far from a mainstream face, you may have caught a glimpse of his talents in multiple productions over the years. His first screen acting credit is from 2011, and he's appeared in over 30 TV shows and movies so far, mostly in comparatively minor roles. His biggest parts to date are arguably the major character Axel Collins in Álex Pina's Netflix crime drama "White Lines" and the role of Power Noel in Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen."
However, the easiest way to check out Rhys Harries' work is to fire up Disney+ and watch him in "Doctor Who" season 1, episode 5, which is titled "Dot and Bubble." The British sci-fi great's first full season on Disney+ goes to a lot of places, and one of them is the terrifying, "Black Mirror"-influenced social media community of Finetime. Rhys Harries plays Ricky September, the biggest star of the Finetime social media bubble ... and, quite possibly, the most level-headed person in this doomed city infested by carnivorous mega-slugs. The role of Ricky showcases the actor's ability to portray both an entertainer's public face and the real human being behind the mask, which may very well have worked in his favor when the DCU came calling.
"Clayface" is currently slated to open in theaters on September 11, 2026.