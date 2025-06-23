The Forgotten John Carpenter Horror Movie That Almost Received A NC-17 Rating

Picture this. A tough-as-nails vampire hunter named Jack Crow sneers his way through his kills, using sheer spite to hunt vampires down in droves. You see, his family was destroyed by these creatures of the night, so it is now his life's mission to kill them all and look cool while doing it. He's a mercenary (hired by the church, no less) who drives stakes through vampire skulls and hearts like a fighting combo, often dragging them out in the sunlight with steel cables to watch them violently combust.

It would be tempting to compare him to a spell-casting exorcist like John Constantine or a fellow vampire hunter like Van Helsing, but Crow — despite his general badassery — is rather unpleasant to be around. He worships toxic notions of masculinity and spews misogynistic insults unprompted, but these traits are never met with criticism or pushback. This conflicting morality surrounding Crow sums up John Carpenter's "Vampires," where James Woods' cigar-smoking Crow manages to impress and repulse at the same time. However, I would be lying if I said that this gore-filled vampire flick isn't fun.

Does a general enjoyment of the film's exciting kills and high-octane shenanigans denote that "Vampires" is groundbreaking cinema? Absolutely not, especially with regards to Carpenter's impressive oeuvre, which contains bangers like "In the Mouth of Madness" and "The Thing." It is a terribly flawed product of its time, one that presents a rude-as-heck protagonist as the picture of machismo, where its core thrill lies in the pleasure of watching bloodsuckers explode. There's not much going for it except an edgy stylistic identity, greatly elevated by Woods' intense, committed performance as a man who sincerely yells "Vaya Con Dios!" (Go with God!) to a group of vampires towards the end.

Although the gore featured in the film is pretty standard, "Vampires" almost got an NC-17 rating (meaning no admittance for those under 18) instead of its R rating (for strong violence, profanity, and gore). But what is so extreme about "Vampires" that an NC-17 rating was considered at some point?