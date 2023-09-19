John Carpenter Actually Buried Actors Underground In Vampires

In 1998, horror master John Carpenter put his stamp on the vampire genre. "John Carpenter's Vampires" deals with many familiar tropes within the well-trod horror sub-genre, but in true Carpenter fashion, it certainly adds some fun elements to the mix. The film centers on Jack Crow (James Woods), whose parents were killed by vampires. He dedicates his life to hunting them down, until one day he comes face to face with an ultra-powerful vampire kingpin.

Even if this isn't hailed alongside some of Carpenter's more influential films, such as "Halloween" or "They Live," there are several stand-out scenes contained within — perhaps most notably, the hotel massacre sequence. Speaking with Filmmaker Magazine in 2015, Carpenter addressed another memorable scene that sees several vampires digging their way out of the ground after a night's sleep. It turns out, the director actually buried the actors to pull off the scene.

"It was in the script. It was a tricky scene to shoot, because we actually had to bury the actors with oxygen tanks so that they could breathe underground. They were under there a long time while we got the shot set up, and one guy panicked, which we expected, but eventually I got everybody to calm down and relax."

It's a little unclear how, precisely, Carpenter got the actors to calm down for the scene. After all, they were buried alive — albeit with oxygen tanks. Be that as it may, it's easy to see why an actor would be unsettled by the experience. But Carpenter has always been something of a no-nonsense filmmaker. Hence, his first response when asked where he came up with the idea is simply, "It was in the script." So be it.