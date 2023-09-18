Where To Watch John Carpenter's Vampires

John Carpenter's 1998 film "Vampires" — based on the 1990 novel "Vampire$" by John Steakley — is 30% vampire movie and 70% Western. It follows a cadre of ultra-masculine, cussing, toxic badass vampire hunters who wear black clothes and treat women like garbage. They are led by a snarling jerk named Jack Crow, played by James Woods, and you may insert your own joke about savvy casting here. This team of vampire hunters is sponsored by the Vatican and receives a hefty payout every time they infiltrate and exterminate a nest of bloodsuckers.

In this universe, vampires hide in desert shacks during the daylight hours, and sometimes merely bury themselves in sand. They are all ghoulish monsters immune to crosses, holy water, and garlic. The vampire hunters stalk into said shacks and fire wooden stakes into vampire chests with specialized harpooning equipment. The hunters also attached tethers to the vampires, then activated a winch outdoors, dragging the vampires into the sunlight. They like to scream things like "Die, b****!" and celebrate a hunt by drinking whiskey and hiring sex workers. If there are any Catholics reading, know that your tithes and offerings are going to more than just missionary work.

"Vampires" is not one of Carpenter's more celebrated movies, but it's certainly true to the director's sensibilities. Its desert locales, twangy music, and ultra-masculine attitudes are clearly echoes of the Westerns that Carpenter grew up adoring. The film only matched its $20 million at the box office domestically, but Carpenter claims (unsubstantiated) that "Vampires" was huge overseas. It eventually spawned two sequels in 2002 and 2005.

Here's where you can watch "Vampires" online.